A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in western Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The collision occurred on Oct. 2 at about 7:11 p.m. at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Banana Avenue.
The pedestrian, a transient, was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, and the driver and passengers of the vehicle were uninjured. In the early morning hours of Oct. 4, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries.
Police conducted an investigation and determined that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Foothill from Banana in the No. 2 lane and the pedestrian was walking north across Foothill, east of Banana, when she was hit.
No criminal charges are sought at this time, police said. The investigation was still ongoing.
