A woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a street in Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 30, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident took place on Citrus Avenue near Harvey Drive at about 1:10 a.m.
The unidentified pedestrian was crossing the southbound lanes of Citrus from west to east when she was struck by a white Toyota Solara which was being driven by a 21-year-old Fontana resident, said Fontana Public Information Officer Jason Delair.
It did not appear the driver was under the influence of any substance.
The pedestrian, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, was found to be crossing outside of a crosswalk and slightly north of Harvey.
Citrus between Malaga and Barbee avenues was shut down to traffic for approximately six hours. The investigation is still ongoing.
