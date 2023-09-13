A woman died after a traffic collision in northern Fontana on Sept. 11, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 8:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Baseline Avenue and Village Parkway and found the woman unresponsive in one of the involved cars.
She was rushed to a nearby trauma center, where she was later declared deceased.
She was identified as Maria Perez, an 86-year-old resident of Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
No additional details about the collision were immediately available.
The intersection was closed for a period of time as the Major Traffic Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) from the Fontana P.D. conducted an investigation, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
