A woman died and five persons were injured in a traffic collision in Fontana on Dec. 10, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 9:07 p.m., officers responded to the incident at Baseline Avenue and San Sevaine Road in the northern area of the city.
A blue Infiniti Q50 was traveling west on Baseline at a high rate of speed and collided with a gray Volkswagen Jetta that was northbound on San Sevaine on a green light, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
San Bernardino County Fire /Medics attempted lifesaving measures on the female driver of the Volkswagen, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was identified as Mariesha Collins, a 55-year-old Fontana resident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
Five occupants in the Infinity suffered moderate injuries and were transported to area hospitals.
The Fontana P.D.'s Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T) is investigating the crash. At the time of the incident, it was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors. Baseline was closed for about six hours while the roadway was being cleared.
