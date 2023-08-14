A 27-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Aug. 11 at about 11:53 p.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, said Public Information Officer Jason Delair.
The woman, a transient from Fontana, was struck in the eastbound lanes of Foothill, east of Sierra, near a Mobil gasoline station.
The suspect vehicle appeared to be a dark colored sedan, based on video surveillance provided by the nearby Circle K.
No witnesses have been identified or contacted as of Aug. 13. The Fontana Major Accident Investigation Team is following up on possible vehicle leads from surveillance video in the area, Delair said.
