A 33-year-old woman died in a traffic collision in western Fontana on Feb. 16, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 9:20 p.m., the woman, driving a sedan, was heading eastbound on San Bernardino Avenue toward Cherry Avenue at the same time a big rig was traveling south on Cherry.
According to witnesses, the sedan went through the red light at the intersection and crashed into the big rig, the CHP said. The woman was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the big rig, who was not injured, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the CHP said.
