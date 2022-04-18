A woman died in a single-vehicle traffic collision in Fontana on April 17, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 4:43 p.m. at Cherry Avenue and Canyon Crest Drive in the southern area of the city, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics arrived to find a gray 2013 Honda Civic that was northbound on Cherry and lost control at Canyon Crest. The Honda slid into an Edison pole in the center divider.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was transported to Kaiser Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. She has not yet been identified.
Northbound and southbound lanes of Cherry were shut down from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. while the Fontana P.D.'s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) completed its investigation.
Southern California Edison responded and fixed the down light pole.
