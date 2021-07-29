A woman was arrested after leading Fontana Police Department officers on a lengthy pursuit which ended in El Monte on July 28, police said.
At about 5 p.m., officers located a stolen vehicle in Fontana and conducted a traffic stop near Foothill Boulevard and the Interstate 15 Freeway. The vehicle initially stopped, but then the driver quickly fled from officers. A PIT maneuver was attempted but was unsuccessful.
Fontana officers pursued the vehicle into the San Gabriel Valley area and the vehicle eventually stopped in El Monte, where officers blocked in the vehicle, approached the vehicle, and apprehended the female suspect without incident, according to Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
No bystanders, officers or the suspect were injured during this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.