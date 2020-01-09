A knife-wielding woman was arrested after she allegedly carjacked a friend in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 8 at 12:38 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a carjacking that had just occurred at the courthouse on Foothill Boulevard and Aspen Avenue.
The victim reported that she gave her friend a ride to court. When the court business was concluded, the victim and her friend returned to the victim’s vehicle, where they began to argue.
The argument became physical and her friend, identified as Stacy Mattice, a 42-year-old Jurupa Valley resident, allegedly ordered the victim in the vehicle at knifepoint.
Mattice allegedly smashed the victim’s cell phone, preventing her from calling police, and drove around the area.
Mattice eventually drove to Jurupa Valley, where the victim was able to escape from the vehicle and call for help as Mattice fled, the Sheriff's Department said.
Investigating deputies discovered a possible location of Mattice’s whereabouts and drove to a hotel in Ontario, where they observed Mattice entering the stolen vehicle. Mattice was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center, where she remains in custody in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
