A woman was arrested after she allegedly carjacked a vehicle and led police on a pursuit in Fontana on Dec. 30, authorities said.
The incident took place on the afternoon of Dec. 30, when the Fontana Police Department received a 911 call regarding a suspect who used a knife to commit a carjacking on Valley Boulevard.
Police found the vehicle and pursued it to the area of Banana Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, where the arrest was made with assistance from the P.D.’s armored vehicle as well as the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department.
There were no reports of injuries during the incident.
