A woman was arrested after she allegedly drove her vehicle over a victim in Fontana, causing him to suffer severe injuries, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Aug. 15, the victim and the suspect, 31-year-old Ilse Ramirez, were involved in a domestic incident in the driveway of a residence in 7700 block of Tamarind Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Steven Reed.
Ramirez was allegedly seen assaulting the victim, who started to walk away.
Ramirez entered her vehicle and allegedly proceeded to ram her vehicle into the victim, knocking him down. Ramirez allegedly backed up and ran over the victim multiple times before leaving the location in her vehicle, police said.
The suspect was located by the Fontana P.D.’s Rapid Response Team in Covina, where she was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder.
The victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.
Fontana P.D. detectives were continuing to investigate this incident.
