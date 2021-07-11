A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to disarm a deputy and attacking an executive officer on July 10, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 8:33 a.m., a deputy from the Fontana Station responded to a reported trespassing in the 18200 block of Sassafras Lane in the unincorporated area of Rialto. The victim called dispatch and reported that Vanessa Hatton, a transient, continued to trespass on the victim’s property. A deputy responded, Hatton left the area prior to the deputy’s arrival, and the deputy began a trespassing investigation.
At about 2:57 p.m., the victim called dispatch to report Hatton returned to the location and would not leave. The patrol supervisor was in the area and responded. He found Hatton at the residence.
Hatton was allegedly uncooperative and tried to flee arrest for trespassing. During an ensuing struggle, Hatton allegedly grabbed the supervisor’s baton and unsuccessfully tried to take it from him.
Hatton was arrested following a use of force and allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and a taser, the Sheriff's Department said. She was transported by deputies to a local hospital with minor injuries.
As a result of Hatton’s actions, the patrol supervisor suffered minor injuries but was able to return to duty.
Following medical clearance, Hatton was booked into West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
