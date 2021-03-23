A 28-year-old woman was arrested on domestic violence charges after she allegedly bit and assaulted a victim in Bloomington, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 20 at 9:45 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a domestic disturbance at the incident location in the 18000 block of Valley Boulevard.
Deputies learned that Anqunae Mays and the victim were involved in an argument. Mays allegedly tried to arm herself with a firearm during the argument, bit the victim, and assaulted him while there were children in the residence.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
Mays was arrested without incident and the firearm was recovered. She was booked into West Valley Detention Center.
