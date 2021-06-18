A woman whose vehicle crashed into an ambulance in Fontana on June 18 was arrested on a weapons charge, authorities said.
The incident occurred at 12:44 a.m. at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Alder Avenue.
The suspect was allegedly responsible for causing the accident, and then police took her into custody when they discovered that a loaded firearm was in her car.
A person who was being transported inside the ambulance for a medical condition had to be taken out and put in a new ambulance.
No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
