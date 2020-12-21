A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the face in Fontana, and a man who drove her to the hospital was arrested in connection with the crime, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Dec. 21 at about 7:18 a.m., police received a call from the hospital with information about the 38-year-old victim. Officers went to the location and learned that Mose Thomas, 34, of Rialto had taken the victim there. Thomas is known to the victim and involved in an ongoing intimate relationship with her, police said.
Officers then went to the 16900 block of San Bernardino Avenue and located the crime scene at an apartment complex in the area.
Detectives took over the investigation and determined that Thomas had been at the complex to visit another female known to him when the victim arrived. The female resident and the victim were involved in some type of altercation, police said.
After the altercation, Thomas followed the female victim out to her vehicle, where the shooting occurred, police said. The victim was shot once while seated inside her vehicle, allegedly by Thomas.
Thomas was transported to West Valley Detention Center and booked on a charge of attempted murder.
Detectives don’t believe any other suspects are outstanding and a handgun was recovered.
This is an active ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this case (20-16060) is urged to contact Detective A. Davis at (909) 854-8152 or via e-mail adavis@fontana.org.
