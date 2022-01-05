A woman was hospitalized after a traffic collision in Fontana on Jan. 4, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident took place at about 6:51 p.m. on Foothill Boulevard, west of Almeria Avenue.
When officers arrived, they discovered a possible head-on crash between a white Mercedes SUV and a red Ford Mustang, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
San Bernardino County Fire Department medics arrived and extricated the driver of the Mustang. She was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
The driver of the Mercedes was treated at the scene.
Officers were investigating the cause of the crash. Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors.
