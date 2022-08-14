A woman was shot and severely wounded in her car when she was caught in the crossfire between suspects who were shooting at each other during an incident in Fontana in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Bostons restaurant in the 16900 block of Sierra Lakes Parkway. A caller had called 911 to report that gunshots were heard and a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant, sending water gushing into the air.
Officers arrived and located the victim on the south side of the business. She was found to have a single gunshot wound to her upper body. She was treated on scene by San Bernardino County Fire/Medics and transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center by paramedics in critical condition.
The initial investigation revealed that suspect(s) were shooting at each other as the victim drove her vehicle between them.
Detectives are following up on all leads.
Any persons who were at the scene when the incident occurred and have additional information are urged to call the Fontana P.D. at (909) 350-7700.
