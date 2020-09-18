A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being stabbed during an incident in Fontana on Sept. 18, according to the Fontana Police Department.
A Fontana officer was in the area of a motel near Sierra Avenue and the Interstate 10 Freeway when he saw a woman bleeding profusely and a man chasing after her.
The officer drove to her location and radioed his observations as the suspect attempted to flee. Officers converged on the area and quickly detained the 33-year-old male suspect.
Officers discovered the 24-year-old woman suffering from multiple puncture wounds. Medics arrived and transported her to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
Detectives responded to the location to take over the investigation. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this assault to contact the Fontana P.D. at (909) 350-7700 (Report# 20-11546).
