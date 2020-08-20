A 44-year-old Fontana woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a car while walking near a park in Fontana on Aug. 20, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 9:03 a.m. on the west side of Jack Bulik Park.
The preliminary investigation suggested that a black 2012 Ford Focus, driven by a 33-year-old Fontana man, had left the park and was traveling northbound on Cypress Avenue while the pedestrian was walking westbound from the east side of Cypress.
The driver of the Ford remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation. Medics arrived and transported the injured woman to a nearby hospital for treatment.
At this time, neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in this collision.
The investigation was taken over by the Fontana P.D.’s Major Accident Investigation Team. Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to contact Officer Locey at dlocey@fontana.org.
