A woman was injured in traffic collision in the western part of Fontana on April 24.
The California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a single car accident which occurred in the 14500 block of Whittram Avenue.
According to a CHP officer, the driver of a beige Ford Mustang convertible was driving eastbound on Whittram when, for an unknown reason, she lost control of the car. The Mustang hit the curb and a metal fence and came to a stop in the westbound lanes.
Emergency medical responders treated the driver and she was transported to a local hospital with unknown types of injuries.
The CHP was investigating if speed was a factor in the accident.
