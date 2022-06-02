A woman was killed and a man was injured in a traffic collision in Fontana in the early morning hours of June 2, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 4:43 a.m. at Juniper Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.
Officers arrived and discovered that a white Chevy SUV traveling east on Foothill collided with a Nissan sedan that was making a southbound turn onto Juniper from Foothill.
The male adult driver of the SUV was transported via ambulance to an area hospital with significant injuries.
The female adult driver of the Nissan also had significant injuries. She was transported via ambulance to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
The intersection was closed for several hours while the Fontana P.D.'s Major Accident Investigations Team arrived and conducted an investigation.
Any persons who witnessed the collision are asked to contact the P.D.'s Traffic Unit at (909) 350-7740.
