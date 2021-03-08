A 34-year-old Adelanto woman has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and vehicular manslaughter in the early morning hours of March 7 after her car, traveling in the wrong direction on Valley Boulevard in Fontana, smashed head-on into another car, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A passenger, a 24-year-old Cathedral City woman in the other car who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and later died.
At 1:50 a.m., Dina Mariesol Mora Martinez was driving a 2016 blue Chevrolet Colorado west in eastbound lanes east of Cypress Avenue at an unknown speed. A 23-year-old Cathedral City woman was driving a 2016 red Toyota Corolla west on Valley Boulevard when her car was struck.
The driver and two other occupants of the Toyota sustained minor to moderate injuries, the CHP said in a news release. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County coroner’s office.
Martinez was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and vehicular manslaughter.
The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer C. Papez at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
