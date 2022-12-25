The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Aviation Unit rescued a woman who fell about 200 feet down a mountain in Lytle Creek on Dec. 24, the Sheriff's Department said.
Ruth Woroniecki, a 40-year-old Colorado resident, was camping in the Lytle Creek area with her family before leaving the campground to summit Cucamonga Peak at about 5 a.m.
After making it to the peak, she began her hike back down the mountain. As Woroniecki hiked down the switchbacks, she slipped on ice and fell. She came to rest on a fallen tree trunk and sustained injuries.
A nearby hiker found Woroniecki and activated his Garmin inReach device to get her help. An SOS alert was received by the International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) and was transferred to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dispatch. Fontana Station deputies and Sheriff's Aviation were dispatched to the scene.
The crew of 40 King 4 responded and began an extensive search to locate Woroniecki. After finding her, the crew determined a rescue helicopter would be needed due to her location and the amount of time it would take for ground crews to reach her.
The crew of Air Rescue 306 responded and made several attempts to hoist a rescuer down to Woroniecki's location. Gusty winds coming over the Cucamonga Saddle made the rescue difficult. The crew was able to hoist a technical rescuer west of Woroniecki's location. The rescuer, who was equipped with crampons and an ice axe, hiked to her location and assessed her condition. He placed Woroniecki in a rescue harness and assisted her to an open area, away from trees.
The crew hoisted Woroniecki and the rescuer to the helicopter and transferred care to an American Medical Response ambulance waiting nearby at the San Antonio Dam. Woroniecki was transported to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
(1) comment
How much does that helicopter ride cost
