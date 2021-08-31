A woman was severely injured when she was struck by a vehicle while walking in Fontana on Aug. 30, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The collision occurred at about 4:22 a.m. in the 15700 block of Slover Avenue, between Catawba and Poplar avenues in the southern area of the city, said Fontana Police Officer Daniel Romero.
A red GMC Yukon was driving westbound on Slover in the No. 2 lane at the posted speed limit. The pedestrian was walking east in the No. 2 westbound traffic lane when she was struck, Romero said. The driver of the GMC stopped immediately after the incident and remained at the scene.
The pedestrian suffered significant head trauma and was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
Slover was shut down between Catawba and Poplar for about three hours due to the investigation.
Drugs and/or alcohol were not believed to be factors in this incident, Romero said.
