A woman was shot and wounded in an apparent road rage incident in the Rosena Ranch area north of Fontana on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Just before noon, deputies assigned to the Fontana Station responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Sycamore Creek Loop Parkway and Clearwater Parkway. The first arriving deputies located a woman who suffered a potential gunshot wound and immediately rendered medical aid. Members of the San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived, treated the victim, and transported her to a local hospital for medical care. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and her passenger were involved in a dispute with the driver of another vehicle near Sierra Avenue, south of Interstate 15 in Fontana. The suspect followed the victim to the Rosena Ranch community, where he shot into her vehicle and fled from the scene. The suspect has not been located.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
