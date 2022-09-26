The vehicle driven by a suspect in a deadly shooting incident in Fontana on Sept. 26 was believed to be involved in "heavy police activity" in Victorville on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to unconfirmed news reports.
The aftermath of an incident apparently involving the truck driven by the suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, was seen on the Interstate 15 Freeway between Bear Valley Road and Joshua Road, as law enforcement personnel investigated the scene, according to KABC Channel 7 News.
The status of Graziano and his teenage daughter, who was believed to be with him, was not immediately known.
The "heavy police activity" was reported by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on Twitter, but no additional information was immediately confirmed.
Graziano was suspected of shooting a woman to death in Fontana in a domestic violence-related incident on Sept. 26 and then fleeing with his daughter, 15-year-old Savanna Graziano. The shooting took place in the area of Cypress Avenue and Mallory Drive.
Anthony Graziano was driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates 44305G2. The Nissan has an overland rack over the bed of the truck. It also has a distinct "Pro-4X" "animal" sticker on the rear quarter panel.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
