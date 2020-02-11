A woman who previously had been a teacher in the Fontana Unified School District was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the City of Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Lisa Iorio (also known as Lisa Spagna), a 50-year-old resident of Riverside, was arrested on charges of fraudulent account use and committing a felony while out on bail. She told authorities that she is currently on unpaid administrative leave from her teaching position with the FUSD.
On Jan. 28, Highland's city finance director was alerted of potential fraud to the city’s financial account when unauthorized charges were noticed. The attempted unauthorized charges included $2,863.27 to Target, $3,000 to Sears, and $414.99 to Sprint Wireless.
Highland Station Detective Ron Browne initiated an investigation and identified Iorio as a potential suspect.
On Feb. 6, Highland detectives served a search warrant in the 5900 block of Deerfield Road in Riverside and Iorio was taken into custody. During the service of a search warrant, investigators recovered evidence linking Iorio to the crime, the Sheriff's Department said.
Investigators also located suspected methamphetamine and identify theft information inside the residence, the Sheriff's Department said.
The investigation revealed Iorio was out on bail after being arrested by the Riverside Police Department on Oct. 16, 2019, for possession of a controlled substance for sales and child endangerment.
Iorio was booked into West Valley Detention Center and her bail was set at $100,000. She was scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court of San Bernardino on Feb. 10. The investigation is continuing to locate other possible victims of fraud and/or identity theft, the Sheriff's Department said.
Any persons with information regarding this investigation, or any unreported victims, are urged to contact detectives at the Highland Police Station at (909) 425-9793. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.