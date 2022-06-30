A woman who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after a pursuit in Fontana on June 29, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At 11:06 p.m., officers located a vehicle which was reported stolen earlier in their shift at Cherry Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, said Officer Steven Reed. The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated through the western end of Fontana.
The driver became reckless and attempted to drive through a construction zone at Citrus Avenue and Arrow Boulevard two times, Reed said.
Then the suspect's vehicle was pinned into a gravel pit by a unit, preventing the suspect from fleeing.
After several minutes, the suspect, identified as Jacky Reyes, 29, complied with officers' commands and was taken into custody.
