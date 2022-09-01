A 28-year-old woman who was walking on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana died after being struck by a vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
On Aug. 28 at about 5 p.m., a 42-year-old woman was driving a 2014 Chrysler 300 in the No. 1 lane of I-10 eastbound, west of Sierra Avenue, at about 65 miles per hour. At that same time, the pedestrian was walking across the I-10 lanes of traffic in a northerly direction.
The pedestrian entered the No. 1 lane directly into the path of the Chrysler. The driver applied her brakes and swerved to the left, but was unable to avoid a collision and struck the pedestrian, the CHP said.
The pedestrian was transported to Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in this incident, pending the coroner’s investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Officer E. Ramirez at the CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area office at (909) 980-3994.
