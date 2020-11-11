A woman and a young child were involved in a solo-vehicle rollover collision in northern Fontana on Nov. 10, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident took place on the southbound Interstate 15 Freeway at Sierra Avenue at 12:30 a.m.
Firefighters were able to get the two persons out of the overturned vehicle through the back window.
The driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and the child was transported for precautionary measures, the CHP said.
