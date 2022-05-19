Working Dogs for Warriors will be holding an open house barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, May 21.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rialto Regional Training Center at 170 N. Arrowhead Avenue, Unit A-C, Rialto.
The cost is $20 per plate, which includes tri-tip, chicken, sides, and a drink. There will also be prize drawings and local vendors.
The event will raise money to help fight PTSD-related suicide.
For more information, call (909) 767-1225.
