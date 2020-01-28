A would-be bank robber was arrested in Fontana on Jan. 28, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 10:18 a.m., Fontana Police dispatch received a 911 call of a robbery in progress from the Chase bank located at 15320 Summit Avenue in the northwestern area of the city.
The suspect, a man who was believed to be about 25 years old, gave a teller a note demanding a large sum of money. The teller activated the alarm and stepped away from the window.
The suspect went around to an employee entrance and tried to force the door open, but officers immediately arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody without incident.
The suspect did not have a weapon on him, and he was the only person in the bank at the time. The suspect is a self-described sovereign citizen, and his identity has not yet been confirmed.
He was transported to West Valley Detention Center for booking.
