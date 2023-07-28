It is widely known that home prices have skyrocketed in recent years, and they remain high despite slightly cooling off in recent months.
Still, it might come as a surprise to many people that the prices of some houses in Fontana have soared above a once-unimaginable threshold — one million dollars.
Six single-family homes valued at more than $1 million have been sold so far at Narra Hills, a gated community that is being created by Landsea Homes in the far northwestern corner of Fontana, west of Interstate 15.
Many other homes in the Narra Hills neighborhood of Goldenpeak — an exclusive collection of 71 single-family homes on estate-sized lots — are for sale for prices starting in the mid-$900,000s, according to a news release issued by the company this month.
The company’s website describes Goldenpeak’s $1,113,869 homes as having five bedrooms, a bonus room, office, guest suite, and 4.5 bathrooms covering a total of 4,249 square feet.
Narra Hills, which will ultimately consist of 489 homes, is spread across more than 100 acres and backs up to the San Bernardino National Forest, the company said.
Homes in two previously available neighborhoods in Narra Hills had prices in the $600,000 and $700,000 range earlier this year.
When the groundbreaking for Narra Hills was held in 2022, it was designed to be a place where “many Fontana residents will soon be able to ‘live in their element,’” said Tom Baine, Southern California Division president, Landsea Homes.
----- IN OTHER areas of Fontana, owners of some luxury homes and lots have been trying to sell for more than $1 million, but they haven’t been finding buyers.
On Zillow, a six-bedroom, three-bath, 2,478-square foot multi-family home at 8382 Cottonwood Avenue is asking for $3.1 million.
Some others include:
• A two-bedroom, one-bath, 1,376-square foot house at 8205 Cottonwood is seeking $1.5 million.
• A two-bedroom, one bath, 686-square foot house at 7076 Oleander Avenue is asking for $1.25 million.
• A three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,631-square foot house at 16842 Ramona Avenue is trying for $1.2 million.
----- DESPITE inflation, Fontana is rated as a place which is relatively desirable in comparison to other nearby communities, according to a new report.
In its national listing of “2023’s Best and Worst Cities for First-Time Home Buyers,” Fontana ranks No. 135 out of 300 cities, according to WalletHub.
In the Inland Empire, Fontana is rated higher than Ontario (No. 173), Corona (174), Moreno Valley (177), Rancho Cucamonga (178), Riverside (182), Rialto (202), and San Bernardino (224).
WalletHub’s report compared cities of varying sizes across 22 key indicators of market attractiveness, affordability, and quality of life, the company said. The top five locations nationwide were in Florida.
“Buying a home for the first time is an exciting and important milestone for many Americans. Their purchases make up a sizable chunk of the market, too. In 2022, 26 percent of home purchases were made by first-time buyers, down from 34 percent the previous year due in part to soaring prices,” WalletHub financial writer Adam McCann said.
To see the full WalletHub report, go to:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-cities-for-first-time-home-buyers/5564
----- THE CALIFORNIA real estate market is one of the most expensive in the country, but the price of homes went down somewhat in Southern California in the early part of this year.
According to RedFin:
“In June 2023, Fontana home prices were down 7.5 percent compared to last year, selling for a median price of $615K. On average, homes in Fontana sell after 32 days on the market compared to 25 days last year. There were 107 homes sold in June this year, down from 147 last year.”
----- CALIFORNIA is the state where homeowners spend the largest percentage of their income on housing costs, a new report said.
The average annual cost for a homeowner with a mortgage in California is $24,252, which is 28.84 percent of the state median income of $84,097.
Real estate website NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com analyzed census data to find the average yearly housing cost in each state as a proportion of median income. Housing costs included mortgage repayments, various insurances, property taxes, utility bills, fuel bills, mobile home costs, and condominium fees.
New York homeowners are the second biggest spenders in terms of housing costs. The average homeowner in that state pays $18,636 per year on housing costs, which is 24.8 percent of the state median income of $75,157.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.