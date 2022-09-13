Singer and actress Yamila Guerra will be the headlining performer at Fontana’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Guerra has participated in numerous televised programs over the years, including the famous national show “Sabado Gigante.” She has toured many European and South American countries.
The free event, called La Gran Fiesta, will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
The schedule for the evening:
• 5:05 p.m. — Evie's Dance Studio
• 5:30 p.m. — Fontana High School Ballet Folklorico
• 6 p.m. — Ellas
• 7:10 p.m. — Community group
• 7:30 p.m. — Evie's Dance Studio
• 8 p.m. — Yamila Guerra
In addition to the music, La Gran Fiesta will include artisanal shopping and art activities. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit Arts.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6901.
