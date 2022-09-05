A 2-year-old boy drowned in a pool in Fontana on Sept. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At 7:32 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call of a drowning in the 9000 block of Hemlock Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana.
Deputies found the child not breathing and initiated Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). Paramedics arrived shortly thereafter and transported the child to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. However, preliminary information appears to show this incident was a tragic accident, the Sheriff’s Department said. No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
