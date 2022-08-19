A young boy's family was the victim of a crime, but he was still able to celebrate a happy birthday thanks to generous donations from police personnel and businesses.
Last week, seven-year-old David and his mother were at a local park for swimming lessons when their vehicle was broken into, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Police Department on Aug. 18.
"Unfortunately, David’s mother left her purse in the vehicle along with cash she was saving for his birthday party," the Facebook post said.
The mother was devastated and crying while filing a report with a Fontana officer.
"Little David stayed positive and told his mom not to worry and that everything would still be OK," the Facebook post said.
In response to the unfortunate situation, donations were collected from the Fontana Police Management Association, the Fontana Police Officer Association, the Fontana Police Benefit Association, and Target at 16964 Slover Avenue and Mark Novedades Party Store at 17500 Foothill Boulevard.
"With these donations, David received a birthday bike and supplies for his birthday party," the Facebook post said.
Police personnel gathered with the boy's family for the celebration on Aug. 17.
A seven-year-old boy whose family was victimized by a theft received a new bicycle for his birthday thanks to donations from Fontana Police Department personnel. (Contributed photo by Fontana Police Department)
