Steven Davidson is crushing cancer.
The 13-year-old Ontario youth, creator of the social media handle “Steven the Cancer Crusher,” will be celebrating his final chemotherapy treatment by encouraging local residents to give blood on Saturday, Nov. 28 at LifeStream Blood Bank’s Ontario Donor Center, 1959 E. Fourth Street.
Center hours are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Steven will be on hand to greet and thank blood donors from 10 a.m. to noon.
Steven was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in summer 2017 – on his 10th birthday. Two days later, he began chemotherapy treatment.
Now, more than three years following those dark days, he has concluded chemotherapy treatments at Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center and been declared to have “no evidence of disease.”
“This blood drive was Steven’s first thought when deciding how to mark his final chemo treatment,” said Wendy Davidson, Steven’s mother. “He just wants to help others; plus he has a friend fighting cancer who needs regular platelets transfusions.”
The teen's support of blood donation is not new.
“Steven the Cancer Crusher” was formed soon after Steven’s diagnosis. Lying in a hospital bed awaiting treatment, he focused not on his personal battle, but on helping fellow patients by urging others to donate blood.
Mobilizing his growing social media following, Steven and his family worked with LifeStream to coordinate a mobile blood drive that was wildly successful. More than 90 blood donors participated -- four times the projected number. Subsequent “Steven the Cancer Crusher” blood drives also have been well-received and attended.
Appointments are recommended for the Nov. 28 blood drive and may be made by calling 800-879-4484 or going to www.LS
