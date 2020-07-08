A 24-year-old Fontana man died in a traffic collision on July 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
Marco Antonio Banuelos was riding his motorcycle southbound along Rochester Avenue, approaching the intersection with Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga. Vehicles were stopped for a traffic light.
At 2:55 p.m., the motorcycle collided with the rear end of a stopped automobile. Banuelos sustained head injuries and was transported by ambulance to San Antonio Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased in the emergency department at 3:35 p.m.
The scene investigation was conducted by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.