A Fontana man died in a traffic collision on May 10, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 2:02 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to a single motorcycle collision on Highway 18 in San Bernardino.
The driver, 23-year-old Andres Joel Esquivel, was transported to St. Bernardine Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased in the emergency department at 3 p.m.
The CHP is investigating the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.