A 20-year-old Fontana woman was arrested on a charge of felony child abuse, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 18, investigators from the Fontana Station contacted the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail regarding a 10-month-old female victim who sustained a fractured arm.
Detectives from CAC contacted Ana Gonzalez, and after an extensive investigation, the suspect was arrested. She was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. Gonzalez posted bail in the amount of $50,000 on July 19 and was released from custody.
Any persons with information regarding this incident, or additional potential victims, are encouraged to contact Deputy Vanayes Quezada of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
