A young girl was praised for her desire to support police officers in Fontana recently.
Seven-year-old Scarlett Harrod was in the car with her parents as they drove through the city when she noticed vulgar wording toward the police.
“Scarlett felt this was unacceptable and wanted to change the wording to something positive,” the Fontana Police Department said in a Facebook post.
At her request, Scarlett and her parents changed the vulgar wording to say, “Bless the police."
Because of her thoughtfulness, Scarlett and her parents were recognized during the Fontana City Council meeting on Jan. 24.
“Thank you, Scarlett, for caring about your community and standing with us to do what is right,” the P.D. said on Facebook.
