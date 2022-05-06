A young man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing his parents in Bloomington, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On May 4 at about 1:13 p.m., Deputy Rodriguez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station was dispatched to a disturbance at the Sierra Crossing Motel in the 18000 block of Valley Boulevard. When Rodriguez arrived, he located two victims in the parking lot with visible injuries.
The victims informed Rodriguez their adult son, later identified as 21-year-old Neftaly Nech, had allegedly assaulted them during an argument in the parking lot. The victims also stated Nech had allegedly taken their cell phone by force and smashed it on the ground to prevent them from calling 9-1-1 for help. A resident nearby heard the argument, dialed 9-1-1 and reported the incident.
Rodriguez rendered medical aid to the victims. He broadcasted a description of the suspect with the assistance of additional deputies as they conducted an area check. Nech fled the location and was not initially located.
Later in the afternoon, Nech returned and began arguing with both victims inside their apartment. Nech was located and detained without further incident. Nech was arrested and transported to Central Detention Center, where he was booked for robbery and assault.
Investigators are attempting to locate additional witnesses who saw the assault and robbery take place in the parking lot.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.