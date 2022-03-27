A young man was killed in a traffic collision in Bloomington on March 26, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 6:09 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to the 18000 block of Valley Boulevard to investigate the incident.
Jose Alfredo Martinez, a 20-year-old resident of Rialto, was pronounced deceased on scene at 6:24 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.