A young man was rescued after being stuck on a steep part of the Jurupa Hills in southern Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
On the afternoon of April 7, fire crews were dispatched to the hills south of the 16300 block of Gala Drive, where the man was stuck on the side of the rocks in a precarious position, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Firefighters were able to hike up to the man and help him down the hill.
The man was treated and released at the scene, McClintock said.
