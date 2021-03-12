A young man riding a motorcycle died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on March 11, according to the San. Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to the collision near Banyan Street and East Avenue involving an SUV and a motorcycle at 8:38 p.m.
The investigation revealed that the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man, rode west in the No. 1 lane of Banyan toward East. The SUV driver, a 17-year-old Fontana resident, drove east in the left turn pocket of Banyan to make a left turn onto East.
The SUV driver proceeded to make a left turn at the intersection on a green arrow. A witness saw the motorcyclist continue west through the intersection against a red signal light and collide into the front end of the SUV.
Personnel from the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department immediately responded to the scene and life saving measures were attempted, but the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased.
This collision is being investigated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.). Anyone with any information regarding this collision is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at (909) 477-2800.
