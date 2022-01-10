A young man who was allegedly in possession of a handgun was arrested after a short pursuit in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Jan. 8 at about 1 a.m., officers were on routine patrol in the area of Citrus Avenue and Valley Boulevard and attempted a traffic stop on a car that had three occupants for vehicle code violations.
The vehicle quickly turned into the Bakers parking lot, and one of the passengers immediately fled from the vehicle while carrying a bag, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Officers gave chase, and as he was running, the suspect threw the bag over a nearby fence, Romero said. The suspect, Jose Gamez Lopez, 19, gave up after a short foot pursuit and was taken into custody without incident.
The bag was recovered and found to have a loaded handgun in it, police said.
The other two occupants of the vehicle were juveniles. One of them was released to his mother at the scene, and the other juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall for having an outstanding warrant.
