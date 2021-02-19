Young men from Fontana and Bloomington were arrested following an investigation of street racing in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 17 at about 8:40 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the intersection of Archibald Avenue and 9th Street. Deputy Villalobos initiated a traffic stop on a Cadillac CTS for illegal exhaust.
Upon contact, Villalobos detected the smell of marijuana in the vehicle, the Sheriff's Department said. The suspects, later identified as Juan Ayala, a 21-year-old Bloomington resident, and Danny Perera, a 19-year-old Fontana resident, were detained.
Villalobos allegedly located a loaded 9mm handgun and brass knuckles. Through investigation, it was found the handgun was stolen out of Nevada.
Ayala and Perera were taken into custody and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
