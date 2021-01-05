The year 2021 has arrived, but tragically, the coronavirus which caused so much pain and suffering in 2020 is still very much with us.
COVID-19 recently claimed the life of Leslie Shaw, the wife of Nicholas Shaw, who coaches cheer at Kaiser High School, according to an Instagram post by Kaiser Assistant Principal Veronica Pierce.
Nicholas "lost the love of his life, wife and mother to his three children," Pierce wrote. "She tragically lost her life fighting COVID, but before she passed, they were able to save her unborn child!"
The family's children are ages 2 years, 1 year, and the newborn.
Nicholas Shaw is also a Fontana DSO and the son of Susan Shaw, Pierce's secretary at Kaiser.
Pierce posted a fundraiser on GoFundMe to ask for donations for the family.
"Please support these girls as they learn to live without their mom. Please help Nicholas as he prepares to raise three girls without their mom. Please help Mike and Susan as they prepare to support their son in this unimaginable journey," Pierce said.
The GoFundMe page can be accessed at:
