A young woman died in a vehicle collision in Fontana in the early morning hours of Aug. 21, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 12:08 a.m., the 21-year-old woman was driving a Honda Accord east on San Bernardino Avenue.
The vehicle collided with a concrete structure. The woman was pronounced deceased on scene.
Identification is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
The California Highway Patrol Inland Division is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.