A young woman died in a traffic collision in southern Fontana on Feb. 19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At about 2:50 a.m., officers with the Fontana Police Department responded to the area of Sierra Avenue and Armstrong Road, south of Jurupa Avenue (near the Riverside County line).
The driver of a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Sierra lost control and collided with another vehicle that was heading northbound on Sierra, the Fontana P.D. said.
The driver, Karen Carrillo, a 22-year-old resident of Riverside, was pronounced deceased at the scene at about 3:05 a.m.
The other driver was transported to Riverside University Health System Hospital in critical condition.
The Fontana P.D. was investigating the incident.
